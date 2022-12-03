Advertisement
New planning application submitted for proposed 15-metre mast in Knocknagoshel

Dec 3, 2022 10:12 By radiokerrynews
New planning application submitted for proposed 15-metre mast in Knocknagoshel
A new planning application has been submitted for a proposed 15-metre telecommunications mast in Knocknagoshel.

 

Eircom Ltd’s initial application wasn’t valid and it’s submitted a new one to Kerry County Council for the proposed development at the Eir exchange in the village.

Submissions on this new application are being accepted until January 10th and the council is due to make a decision on the application by January 31st.

 

Over 50 residents previously protested against the proposed location of the mast; they feel it’s too close to the school in the middle of the village.

