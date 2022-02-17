New planning application required for proposed Blasket Islands pier

A new planning application would be required for a pier on the Blasket Islands.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin had asked Minister Patrick O'Donovan about the progress on developing a pier on one of Europe's most westerly islands.

Planning permission, which was granted in 2003, has lapsed.

Deputy Brendan Griffin asked the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform the position regarding the provision of an improved landing facility on An Blascaod Mór.

Minister O'Donovan said the state purchased the majority of the holdings on the island in 2009 and the Office of Public Works has restored some houses on the island since then.

He said the Great Blasket Island is a key visitor destination for the Dingle Peninsula.

Ferries operate from Dún Chaoin, Ceann Trá and Dingle but landing facilities for visitors arriving to the island are basic and require the transhipment of passengers by dinghy from ferry to a slipway on the island.

Minister O'Donovan added the provision of improved landing facilities at An Blascaod Mór has been an objective of successive governments and improvement of access facilities is an objective of the Fáilte Ireland Visitor Development Experience Plan.

Planning permission was granted to Kerry County Council in 2003 for a pier at An Blascaod Mór but the project did not proceed at the time.

Kerry County Council has told the Office of Public Works that a fresh process of securing planning for a pier would now be required, given changed circumstances concerning environmental protection in the interim.

