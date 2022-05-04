New plan for national parks body should include funding to retain temporary staff in Killarney

A new plan for the National Parks and Wildlife Service should also include a commitment to retain temporary staff working at Killarney National Park.

That’s the view of Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly who welcomes the nvestment.

A strategic action plan and review for the NPWS is being launched today by Minister of State with responsibility for heritage, Malcolm Noonan, with the cabinet approving an additional €55 million for the state body.

In addition to the extra funding, it’s expected that there’ll be an early recruitment of 60 more staff to the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Two of the authors of the strategic action plan and review in phase one of their review said that following last year’s catastrophic wild fire in Killarney National Park, the recruitment of 50 new conservation rangers also necessitated additional line managers and district conservation officers.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly welcomes the increase in funding and says Killarney National Park has suffered from a lack of resources.

He says there are five workers on temporary contracts who’ve built a new bridge on the old Kenmare road, railings at Torc Bridge, made pens for white-tailed eagles and carried out repairs and replaced seating at Lord Brandon’s Cottage.

He says he hopes that these staff will be given permanent contracts.

Deputy Daly is also calling for the implementation of a 15-year plan to eliminate rhododendron from Killarney National Park.