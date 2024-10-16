Advertisement
New Local Hero named for Irish Music Month

Oct 16, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
New Local Hero named for Irish Music Month
This year's search for a New Local Hero for Irish Music Month came to an end last night at a live event at the Academy in Dublin.

 

Calum Agnew, representing LMFM, will receive €5,000 in prize money, as well as €5,000 worth of recording, mixing and mastering time at the renowned Camden Recording Studios.

He will also have his song released through the independent Irish record label Rubyworks.

 

Irish Music Month is an initiative of Hot Press and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, and is funded by Coimisiún na Meán.

 

The initiative supports established and emerging Irish musicians, and ran on independent radio stations, including Radio Kerry, in September.

