New Diocese of Kerry ministry will see lay Catholics take on some priestly duties

The Catholic Diocese of Kerry is launching a new ministry for lay people in response to falling numbers of priests.

It says the Ministry of the Lay Pastoral Leader is being launched as a response to the changing needs of parish communities.

As part of this, lay pastoral leaders will take responsibility for some of the ministries traditionally carried out by priests.

More than a fifth of parishes in the diocese are now without a resident priest.

The Diocese of Kerry has 53 parishes – 12 of these no longer have a resident priest.

The diocese says training for the new ministry called the Ministry of the Lay Pastoral Leader will start next September.

Lay pastoral leaders will work alongside clergy as well as parish and pastoral councils.

They’ll also carry out some of the ministries traditionally carried out by priests – some of these will possibly include preparation for sacraments, pastoral care, and co-ordinating some of the liturgical ministries that form part of the Mass.

The diocese says this new ministry will complement the work of deacons and priests.

Bishop Ray Browne will launch the new role this Sunday.

Information on how to apply for training for this new volunteer ministry is available on dioceseofkerry.ie