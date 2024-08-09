Advertisement
New creative project to explore the history of Rossbeigh beach

Aug 9, 2024 16:40 By radiokerrynews
New creative project to explore the history of Rossbeigh beach
A new creative project will explore the history of one of Kerry’s most recognisable beaches.

The Mantle is a community arts project will delve into the ecologies and mythologies of the coastline at Rossbeigh beach using various storytelling practices.

Free public events will take place by the beach at 1pm every Saturday from tomorrow until September 7th and will focus on folk tales, biodiversity and art.

The aim of the project is to create a community resource for sharing knowledge about the coastal area.

Emily Fritz, one of the organisers of the project, is inviting anyone connected to the beach to come to the events.

