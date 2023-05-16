New CEO for South/South West Hospital Group

The South/South West Hospital Group has appointed a new CEO.

Professor John R Higgins has taken up the post at the group, which is made up of ten hospitals in the Cork and Kerry region, including University Hospital Kerry.

Professor Higgins, is currently group clinical director for the Ireland South Women and Infants Directorate and a Professor at UCC.

He previously served as Director for Reconfiguration of Acute Hospital Services in Cork and Kerry, and as Head of the College of Medicine and Health at UCC.

Professor Higgins says he and his team are working to implement the national maternity strategy and improve services in the region, including in the maternity unit at University Hospital Kerry.