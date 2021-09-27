Advertisement
New booklet launched by Tralee Dementia Friendly Community Interagency Group

Sep 27, 2021 16:09 By radiokerrynews
New booklet launched by Tralee Dementia Friendly Community Interagency Group
A new booklet has been launched by the Tralee Dementia Friendly Community Interagency Group.

It aims to provide tips and advice for the community on ensuring accessibility for everyone including those with dementia and other cognitive and sensory impairments.

This guide provides tips and advice on how businesses and organisations can examine their physical environment to ensure it's meeting the needs of people with dementia.

The Tralee Dementia Friendly Interagency Group was established in May 2019 with the aim of raising awareness in the town.

