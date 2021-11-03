Networking event for people on enterprise allowances

A networking event for people who are on the Back to Work Enterprise Allowance and Short Term Enterprise Allowance Scheme is taking place tomorrow.

The aim is to give new entrepreneurs the chance to make contact with other businesses at a similar stage, and develop opportunities through working together.

Social welfare funding steams will be presented, along with other supports available over the coming year.

The event is being organised by South Kerry Development Partnership, and will be held tomorrow evening at 7 o’clock at Ross Products Kerry Mental Health Association, Upper Lewis Road, Killarney.