Network Ireland Kerry is celebrating its first birthday on June 20th.

The group is hosting an event in The Great Southern Hotel, Killarney from 6.30pm - 8.30pm to mark the occasion.

International personal stylist Fiona Doyle will be the guest speaker and she'll give a talk on the impact of self-image on your well being & success.

They said the branch has "grown from strength to strength because of the fantastic support" they have received in Kerry.