Necessary advanced works starting on South Kerry greenway

Necessary advanced works on the South Kerry greenway are starting.

The works on the project will be carried out on a phased basis, with a number of sections of the greenway to open in 2024.

At the recent meeting of Kerry County Council, CEO Moira Murrell provided an update on the project.

She told the meeting the council had also acquired a depot in the area, which was important and said it was welcome news that works were starting on the project.

In November 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for a 27-kilometre greenway from Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen; Kerry County Council had sought permission for an almost 32km route stretching to Renard.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has committed to providing the funding to revisit the sections of the greenway that were omitted in the approval decision.

Consultants will be procured in early 2023 to re-examine the omitted sections, and to prepare an application; it’s hoped approval can be secured in 2024 to allow these works be undertaken.

Works beginning on the South Kerry greenway will continue over the next three years.

Various sections will be opened as they’re completed in 2024 and 2025.