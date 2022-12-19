Advertisement
News

Necessary advanced works starting on South Kerry greenway

Dec 19, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Necessary advanced works starting on South Kerry greenway Necessary advanced works starting on South Kerry greenway
Share this article

Necessary advanced works on the South Kerry greenway are starting.

The works on the project will be carried out on a phased basis, with a number of sections of the greenway to open in 2024.

At the recent meeting of Kerry County Council, CEO Moira Murrell provided an update on the project.

Advertisement

She told the meeting the council had also acquired a depot in the area, which was important and said it was welcome news that works were starting on the project.

In November 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for a 27-kilometre greenway from Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen; Kerry County Council had sought permission for an almost 32km route stretching to Renard.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has committed to providing the funding to revisit the sections of the greenway that were omitted in the approval decision.

Advertisement

Consultants will be procured in early 2023 to re-examine the omitted sections, and to prepare an application; it’s hoped approval can be secured in 2024 to allow these works be undertaken.

Works beginning on the South Kerry greenway will continue over the next three years.

Various sections will be opened as they’re completed in 2024 and 2025.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus