National Transport Authority to review transport options for Ukrainian refugees living in rural areas in Kerry

It’s expected transport is to be provided for Ukrainian refugees living on the outskirts of towns and rural areas in Kerry.

General Manager of TFI Local Link Kerry, Alan O’Connell says the National Transport Authority is reviewing options to supplement transport connections to bring residents of the Earl of Desmond Hotel into Tralee to access services.

It comes as the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan says work is underway to provide additional local bus services to support Ukrainian refugees in rural areas.

Ukrainians are being accommodated in Tralee, Killarney, Tarbert, Ballinskelligs, and Cahersiveen.

Over the last few weeks, Local Link Kerry has added bus stop locations on existing routes close to centres, hotels, and B&Bs that are housing Ukrainian refugees.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald says it’s a great step forward in helping Ukrainians integrate into Kerry.