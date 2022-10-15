Advertisement
National Parks and Wildlife Service seeking consultation from public

Oct 15, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
National Parks and Wildlife Service seeking consultation from public
Members of the public are being invited to consult on the development of National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The NPWS serves many locations in Kerry including Killarney National Park, Tralee Bay Nature Reserve, Puffin Island Nature Reserve and Mount Brandon Nature Reserve.

The results of this survey will set the core mission and aims of the organisation, for 2023-2025.

This consultation opened yesterday, and will be available to complete until December 9th 2022.

To take part, click here: https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/NPWSstrategystatement

 

