National Maritime College of Ireland marks 20th anniversary

Oct 4, 2024 12:46 By radiokerrynews
The National Maritime College of Ireland marked its 20th anniversary today with a special event at its campus in Ringaskiddy in Cork.

The maritime college is one of Munster Technological University’s six campuses and is a strategic partnership between MTU and the Irish Naval Service.

The NMCI provides maritime education and training to meet the current and future needs of the State across the maritime sector, offering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in Nautical Science, Marine Engineering, Marine Electrical Engineering, Supply Chain Management and Maritime Operations.

Addressing the celebration, An Tánaiste Micheál Martin T.D., said: “I’m delighted to attend today’s 20th anniversary celebrations given that, as Minister for Education, I was involved in the process that led to the NMCI’s establishment.  It was a major investment in maritime education at that time and I’m pleased to see that it’s gone from strength to strength over that 20 years.

“The multi-million euro investment in the simulator suite further demonstrates our commitment to the NMCI. This institution has been, and continues to be, a critical asset in maintaining our Defence Forces’ readiness and operational effectiveness. To date, 13,500 Naval Service personnel have attended the college, developing their skills and gaining invaluable qualifications.”

At the celebratory event, organisations such as the Irish Coast Guard, RNLI, and the Irish Naval Service welcomed guests by showcasing their lifeboats at the NMCI.

