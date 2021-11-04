National HSE member to visit UHK to discuss ongoing problems

The Minister for Education says a national member of the HSE will visit UHK to discuss ongoing problems.

In recent days, consultants at University Hospital Kerry wrote a letter to the hospital group, outlining challenges they say require immediate attention. Consultants in UHK fear the way the hospital is going could result in services being downgraded, adding the hospital needs leadership, drive and intent from management.

They’ve lost confidence in the HSE to provide safe, timely and effective care for patients. Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group, responded to the consultants’ letter.

He called on the consultants to work with UHK management on issues of concern. The Minister for Education Norma Foley now says she’s raised the issues in UHK with the Taoiseach and the Minster for Health Stephen Donnelly.

She also says she’s had very open and frank discussions with Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, highlighting matters of accessibility, resources, facilities and delivery of services.

Minister Foley says she’s received confirmation that Liam Woods, HSE National Director of the Acute Hospitals Division, will visit UHK to meet with the Hospital Group CEO and consultants.