National CAMHS review to get underway today

A review of medication practices in every CAMHS team in the country is getting under way today.

It was ordered after the scandal in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service in south Kerry.

A review found 46 children were significantly harmed, after they were prescribed inappropriate medication by a junior doctor.

Earlier this week, Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler announced that the children affected by the Kerry mental health scandal will be offered financial compensation within the next four weeks.

A representative from the Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group met with Government representatives yesterday.