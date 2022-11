The National Apprenticeship Awards 2022 were held in the Brandon Hotel in Tralee, last night.

The event was hosted by Kerry Education and Training Board in conjunction with Limerick and Clare Education Board.

These awards recognise apprentices who have completed 4 years study and are now working in their sector.

Advertisement

Over 140 apprentices and their families attended, along with representatives from Kerry ETB, Limerick and Clare ETB.