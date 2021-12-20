Advertisement
News

N69 between Glin and Tarbert remains closed this evening

Dec 20, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
N69 between Glin and Tarbert remains closed this evening N69 between Glin and Tarbert remains closed this evening
Share this article

The N69 road between Glin and Tarbert remains closed this evening.

The road was closed following a crash, which saw damage done to Bathing Lodge at the Glin Castle Demense.

Limerick Council says the road will be closed until further notice and apologises for any inconvenience.

Advertisement

Diversions are in place at Glin onto the R524 to Athea, the R523 to Listowel and then the N69 to Tarbert.

Limerick Council says it will inform the public when the road reopens to traffic.

Photo from Limerick Council's Twitter:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus