N69 between Glin and Tarbert remains closed this evening

The N69 road between Glin and Tarbert remains closed this evening.

The road was closed following a crash, which saw damage done to Bathing Lodge at the Glin Castle Demense.

Limerick Council says the road will be closed until further notice and apologises for any inconvenience.

Diversions are in place at Glin onto the R524 to Athea, the R523 to Listowel and then the N69 to Tarbert.

Limerick Council says it will inform the public when the road reopens to traffic.

Photo from Limerick Council's Twitter: