Munster Joinery syndicate scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions

A syndicate from Munster Joinery has scooped half a million euro (€500,000) in the EuroMillions Plus.

The syndicate of 14 co-workers from Munster Joinery at Lacka Cross includes colleagues from Kerry and Cork, all in their 50s and above.

The group had previously won a combined €8,000 from four EuroMillions draws in May, June, July, and October, but scooped €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday 20th September.

The group celebrated their win at National Lottery HQ in Dublin today, with each member due to receive almost €36,000.

The syndicate leader, Seamus, said the group didn’t believe him at first when he told them about their win, but they’re all absolutely delighted.