Advertisement
News

Munster Joinery syndicate scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions

Oct 15, 2024 17:00 By radiokerrynews
Munster Joinery syndicate scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions
Sarah Ruane from the National Lottery pops the champagne as the Munster Joinery syndicate from Cork headed by Seamus Buckley are pictured celebrating their incredible €500,000 EuroMillions Plus win at National Lottery HQ in Dublin today 15th October 2024. Pic: Mac Innes Photography
Share this article

A syndicate from Munster Joinery has scooped half a million euro (€500,000) in the EuroMillions Plus.

The syndicate of 14 co-workers from Munster Joinery at Lacka Cross includes colleagues from Kerry and Cork, all in their 50s and above.

The group had previously won a combined €8,000 from four EuroMillions draws in May, June, July, and October, but scooped €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday 20th September.

Advertisement

The group celebrated their win at National Lottery HQ in Dublin today, with each member due to receive almost €36,000.

The Munster Joinery syndicate from Cork headed by Seamus Buckley pictured celebrating their incredible €500,000 EuroMillions Plus win at National Lottery HQ in Dublin today
15th October 2024. Pic: Mac Innes Photography
Advertisement

The syndicate leader, Seamus, said the group didn’t believe him at first when he told them about their win, but they’re all absolutely delighted.

Pic: Mac Innes Photography
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killorglin woman selected as Aontú candidate in Kerry for upcoming general election 
Advertisement
Kerry Airport CEO writes to Taoiseach expressing concerns around impact of passenger cap at Dublin Airport
Killarney councillor among hundreds protesting government over supports for hospitality industry
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster arrive in Cape Town ahead of URC clash against Stormers
Lewis confirmed as permanent captain of Ireland
Henderson and Moore out of Ulster’s URC meeting with Ospreys
FA eye up Tuchel for England job
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus