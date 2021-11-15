Advertisement
Multi-million euro extension approved for Castleisland school

Nov 15, 2021 11:11 By radiokerrynews
Multi-million euro extension approved for Castleisland school
A multi-million euro extension has been approved for a Castleisland school.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley announced a seven classroom extension for Castleisland Community College.

This state-of-the-art extension will consist of three mainstream classrooms, a graphics room, a music room and two multi-media rooms along with provision for two special education teaching rooms. Minster Foley says this will greatly enhance a school community already providing excellence in education.

