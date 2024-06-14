Muckross House trustee chair says running of landmark Killarney property is template for other heritage sites

The management and running of Muckross House, Gardens and Farms is a template for other heritage sites.

That’s according to chair of Trustees of Muckross House, Marcus Treacy.

He said it’s important to acknowledge the foresight of the trustees sixty years ago.

Mr Tracey also praised the relationship developed over the years between the State and local stakeholders:

Dan Kelliher served as the Killarney National Park superintendent and regional manager from 1963 to 2003.

He remembers that deputation met with the Minister in a bid to get Muckross House opened to public in 1964: