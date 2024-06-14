Advertisement
Muckross House trustee chair says running of landmark Killarney property is template for other heritage sites

Jun 14, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
The management and running of Muckross House, Gardens and Farms is a template for other heritage sites.

That’s according to chair of Trustees of Muckross House, Marcus Treacy.

He said it’s important to acknowledge the foresight of the trustees sixty years ago.

Mr Tracey also praised the relationship developed over the years between the State and local stakeholders:

 

Marcus Treacy, Chairman, Trustees of Muckross House -accountant, hotelier family
Pat Dawson, Regional Manager, NPWS, Killarney National Park. Manager: Killarney House & Gardens; seconded as ~General Manager Trustees of Muckross House for 10 years.
Dan Kelliher, Park Superintendent/Regional Manager 1963 to 2003 – on his watch the conservation role of Muckross was developed.
Marking 60th anniversary of opening of Muckross House to the public.

Dan Kelliher served as the Killarney National Park superintendent and regional manager from 1963 to 2003.

He remembers that deputation met with the Minister in a bid to get Muckross House opened to public in 1964:

