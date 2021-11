Students in the MTU will attend a national protest against third level fees.

The Union of Students Ireland, which is holding the protest in Cork, says students are tired of struggling to afford college fees.

It says some are living in poverty due to fees, and many work evenings or nights in an effort to pay.

Advertisement

Students from the Kerry campus of the Munster Technological University will attend the protest, which is taking place in Grand Parade, Cork, on Monday.