Advertisement
News

MTU partner €3 million roll out of circular bioeconomy in rural regions

Sep 6, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
MTU partner €3 million roll out of circular bioeconomy in rural regions MTU partner €3 million roll out of circular bioeconomy in rural regions
Share this article

Munster Technological University is partnering on a new project on the circular bioeconomy.

This €3 million MainstreamBIO initiative aims to see Europe become the first climate neutral continent.

The circular bioeconomy is an economy powered by nature and its sustainable resources.

Advertisement

It’s a model of production and consumption, which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products for as long as possible.

Munster Technological University is a partner in a new Horizon Europe project, MainstreamBIO.

It’s aimed at supporting the roll out of a circular bioeconomy with producers across rural regions in Europe.

Advertisement

MainstreamBIO will support the European Green Deal, which aims to see Europe become the first climate neutral continent.

The European Bioeconomy Strategy recognises the opportunity to regenerate rural communities, by creating sustainable business models through local small-scale bio-based companies.

MainstreamBIO began on September 1st and will run for three years.

Advertisement

James Gaffey Co-director of Circular Bioeconomy Research Group at Shannon ABC in MTU provides a demonstration.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus