Advertisement
News

MTU Kerry academic says hospitality has change image on career prospects

Aug 19, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
MTU Kerry academic says hospitality has change image on career prospects MTU Kerry academic says hospitality has change image on career prospects
Share this article

Hospitality has to work hard on changing its image when it comes to career prospects.

That’s according to Mary Rose Stafford of Munster Technological University, who says there’s a perception hospitality doesn’t offer a career with good prospects and longevity.

Ms Stafford worked in the area for 15 years and is now MTU Executive Head of School in Business, Computing, and Humanities.

Advertisement

She was speaking about the shortage of staff within hospitality, saying it’s lost 30% of workers to other industries during COVID.

She says the view that hospitality is just for students and offers no career progression has to change.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus