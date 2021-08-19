MTU Kerry academic says hospitality has change image on career prospects

Hospitality has to work hard on changing its image when it comes to career prospects.

That’s according to Mary Rose Stafford of Munster Technological University, who says there’s a perception hospitality doesn’t offer a career with good prospects and longevity.

Ms Stafford worked in the area for 15 years and is now MTU Executive Head of School in Business, Computing, and Humanities.

She was speaking about the shortage of staff within hospitality, saying it’s lost 30% of workers to other industries during COVID.

She says the view that hospitality is just for students and offers no career progression has to change.