MTU Christmas event planned for Kerry will comply with all COVID restrictions

A Christmas event, planned for Munster Technological University students in Kerry, will comply with all COVID guidelines and restrictions.

That's according to president of MTU Kerry Students' Union, Chris Clifford.

College Christmas Day will take place in Tralee on December 2nd.

It's a celebration where students dress up in Christmas jumpers, put up decorations and they meet up to eat dinner together.

Chris Clifford says they will be responsible during the celebrations: