MTU advertising several sustainability positions on Kerry campus

Apr 8, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
MTU advertising several sustainability positions on Kerry campus
Munster Technological University is advertising several positions for a new climate and sustainability programme on its Kerry campus.

The programme will focus on the development of skills in sustainability, carbon and climate knowledge.

It will be based in Ireland’s Knowledge Centre for Carbon and Climate in Tralee.

MTU is seeking applications for several positions including lecturers in circular economy and bioeconomy; a social media marketing officer; industry liaison and engagement officer; educational design and accreditation specialist and a design researcher.

Applications should be made on the MTU website by Friday, April 22nd.

 

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus