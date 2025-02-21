Advertisement
News

Motorists urged to exercise caution on Kerry roads after heavy rainfall overnight

Feb 21, 2025 08:22 By radiokerrynews
Motorists urged to exercise caution on Kerry roads after heavy rainfall overnight
Share this article

Motorists in Kerry are being advised to exercise caution on the roads this morning.

A status yellow wind warning for the county has now expired, which saw heavy rainfall and strong winds in some parts.

The Conor Pass road has reopened to traffic – it had closed earlier due to fallen boulders and branches.

Advertisement

Gardaí say there is heavy surface water on roads around Listowel.

Meanwhile, bad road flooding has been reported at the Minish railway crossing outside Killarney, and near the Killarney brewery, Beaufort.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

94 locations across Kerry chosen for bus stops
Advertisement
Kerry shop that sold €2 million winning Lotto ticket revealed
Kerry Co-op Chair criticises media for printing names and addresses of shareholders
Advertisement

Recommended

94 locations across Kerry chosen for bus stops
Kerry duo play as Ireland lose to Swiss
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Kerry to name team at lunchtime for Tyrone trip
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus