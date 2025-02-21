Motorists urged to exercise caution on Kerry roads after heavy rainfall overnight

Motorists in Kerry are being advised to exercise caution on the roads this morning.

A status yellow wind warning for the county has now expired, which saw heavy rainfall and strong winds in some parts.

The Conor Pass road has reopened to traffic – it had closed earlier due to fallen boulders and branches.

Advertisement

Gardaí say there is heavy surface water on roads around Listowel.

Meanwhile, bad road flooding has been reported at the Minish railway crossing outside Killarney, and near the Killarney brewery, Beaufort.