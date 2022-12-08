Motorists advised to drive with care as hazardous conditions reported on Kerry roads

Motorists in Kerry are being advised to drive with care, as hazardous conditions are being reported around the county this morning.

Gardaí are warning of icy conditions on many roads around the county.

Gardaí say there have been a couple of collisions on the N21 Castleisland Abbeyfeale road at Kilmanihan, near the Captain's Table. They're appealing to motorists to drive with the utmost care.

Black ice has also been reported between Cordal and Castleisland and at Farmer's Bridge.

Bus Éireann says a number of school bus services are not operating in North Kerry this morning due to bad road conditions with black ice.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann expects the sub-zero conditions to continue until at least Sunday.

Siobhan Ryan, Meteorologist with Met Éireann says conditions are poor out there this morning:

