Motorists advised of road closures to facilitate Dingle Food Festival

Oct 3, 2024 08:35 By radiokerrynews
Motorists advised of road closures to facilitate Dingle Food Festival
Kerry County Council is to close numerous streets to facilitate the Dingle Food Festival.

The roads will be closed from 5pm Friday October 4th to 6pm, Sunday October 6th.

Grey’s Lane, Strand Street from Cois Farraige to O’Keeffe’s Chemist Shop, and Holyground from My Boy Blue Cafe to Avondale will be closed from 5pm Friday October 4th to 6pm, Sunday October 6th.

From 11am to 5:45pm on Saturday October 5th, Green St., Holyground, Bridge Street, Main St., & Goat St Lower (from new road junction to top of Main St./ Green St.) will be closed.

These streets will also be closed from 1pm to 6pm on Sunday October 6th.

Car park spaces on Green Street will be closed and Goat Street Lower will be limited to residential access.

Traffic diversion systems will be in place.

 

 

