Motorists are advised of a road closure in Killarney tomorrow to facilitate the Quest Adventure Race.

The N71 Killarney to Kenmare road, from Muckross House Main Entrance to the R568 junction Moll’s Gap, will close between 6AM and 6PM.

Kerry County Council says traffic diversions will be in place on the main approaches to Killarney town.

Advertisement

Local access will be provided for emergency services and local residents.