Advertisement
News

Mother who lost husband and child in Tralee fire speaks out following sentencing of man for their deaths

Jan 27, 2025 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Mother who lost husband and child in Tralee fire speaks out following sentencing of man for their deaths
Share this article

A woman whose husband and daughter were killed in a house fire in Tralee over 12 years ago, says she’s angry that the man responsible was not in court in person for his sentencing.

37-year-old Philip Griffin, of no fixed abode but originally from Tralee, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony and Nadine O'Brien at Killeen Heights over 12 years ago.

Anthony O’Brien was aged 30 when he died and his daughter Nadine was just five-years-old.

Advertisement

The court heard that Philip Griffin handed himself into Gardaí 10 years after the fire, because he "couldn't live with the guilt of what happened."

Philip Griffin only faced the O’Brien family in court during his initial court appearance in Cahersiveen District Court; he appeared via video link in the High Court.

Anthony’s wife and Nadine’s mother, Kelly O’Brien says he took the coward’s way out:

Advertisement

Kelly O’Brien says she’s thankful for the support her family and her children have given her, adding it was hard to see Mr Griffin, who lived nearby her, over the past 12 years.

Philip Griffin was jailed for six-and-a-half years, after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony and Nadine O'Brien.

Advertisement

Kelly O’Brien says his sentence was too lenient:

Advertisement
Kelly O'Brien's locket of her late husband Anthony and daughter Nadine who were killed in a fire in Tralee in May 2012
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry MEP urges Irish participation in Nature Restoration consultation
Advertisement
ESB working to restore power to all Kerry customers by weekend
Rise in public order offences but drop in thefts recorded in Kerry in 2024
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry MEP urges Irish participation in Nature Restoration consultation
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Monday basketball fixtures and results
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Jan 27, 2025 12:10
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus