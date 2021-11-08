Advertisement
More fintech firms set to target South West

Nov 8, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
More fintech firms set to target South West
More financial services companies are expected to set up bases in Kerry and Cork over the coming years.

It’s also anticipated existing firms will further investment and create more jobs.

That’s according to Cork Chamber Chief Executive, Conor Healy, who was speaking at at an event highlighting the opportunities for the region.

Around 3,500 people are employed across the financial services sector in the south-west.

Mr Healy is confident the region has the necessary skills, saying there’s a strong pipeline from Munster Technological University and UCC.

 

