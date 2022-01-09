Money mules huge issue in online cyber scams

Money muling by young people is one the most serious issues to emerge in facilitating online and cybercrime in the past few years according to the Garda.

Gardaí identified over 50 young people in and around one Kerry town who were recruited as money mules in 2021.

Money mules facilitate international organised crime by allowing their bank accounts to be used for transfer of money, with funds often coming from scams and online frauds carried out by criminal gangs.

Several people were brought before the courts and charged with offences relating to money muling in Kerry in 2021

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau said it's a crime that carries very serious ramifications for those involved.