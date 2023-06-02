Missing elderly man found safe in Tralee

An elderly man who went missing in Tralee for more than 24 hours has been found safe and well.

93-year-old Liam Brassil was last seen at his home at Sycamore View, Caherwesheen, Tralee at about 5:20pm yesterday.

Mr Brassil has dementia and reduced mobility; and there were concerns for his well being.

Advertisement

A major search was launched involving gardaí, the fire brigade, Banna Rescue, the Civil Defence, the Shannon Rescue 115 helicopter and members of the public.

At around 8.30 this evening, Mr Brassil was found in a property in Caherwesheen.

It's understood he was in a shed and was discovered by the owners who had returned to their home after being away for a period of time.

Advertisement

Mr Brassil is reported to be safe and well; he's been taken to University Hospital Kerry to be checked over.

Superintendent Flor Murphy, on behalf of gardaí, has thanked everyone involved in the search for Liam Brassil, all the agencies, volunteer bodies and members of the public.