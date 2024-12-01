Advertisement
News

Minor collision in the Tralee area

Dec 1, 2024 11:44 By radiokerrynews
Minor collision in the Tralee area
Share this article

There's been a two car collision in the Tralee area.

The accident occured at the Rathass roundabout, no injuries have been reported.

Gardaí are warning road users they may experience some delays due to traffic around the area.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

No candidate reaches quota on second count in Kerry
Advertisement
Billy O'Shea of Fine Gael says he's in dog fight for final Kerry seat
Michael Healy Rae becomes first Kerry TD elected to the 34th Dáil
Advertisement

Recommended

No candidate reaches quota on second count in Kerry
Michael Healy Rae becomes first Kerry TD elected to the 34th Dáil
Clanmaurice seek return to All Ireland final
Multiple District football champions to be crowned today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus