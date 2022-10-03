Minister says €8.5 million investment in Kerry shows government commitment to further education

An €8.5 million investment in further education in Kerry is an example of the government’s commitment to the sector.

That's according to Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, who was speaking on a visit to Kerry today.

Minister Harris today announced funding of €3.7 million to develop a new apprenticeship training building at the Kerry College campus in Monavalley, Tralee.

€5 million will also go towards a new standalone Kerry College campus building in Listowel, which is expected to double the number of learners and apprentices to 300.

Minister Harris says while universities would have liked more funding, his department is also committed to investing in further education and training.

Minister Simon Harris also defended the government’s record on housing policy, after homeless figures were at record levels for the second month in a row.

He says although there is more to do, the government will not be found wanting.