Minister says Baby John has a right to justice

Mar 24, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Minister says Baby John has a right to justice
The child at the centre of the Kerry Babies case has a right to justice almost 39 years on, according to Minister Simon Harris.

The body of a baby boy was discovered on White Strand, Cahersiveen on April 14th 1984; the infant had 28 stab wounds.

He was named Baby John, and deemed to have been five-days-old.

The baby's parents weren’t known, and have never been identified.

An extensive investigation in the case has been ongoing since 2018, with hundreds of people interviewed, over 560 lines of enquiry initiated, and around 100 DNA samples taken in the area.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s remain in garda custody this lunchtime, after being detained yesterday on suspicion of the murder of Baby John; they're being held in Listowel and Castleisland garda stations.

Justice Minister Simon Harris has described the arrests as significant, and is appealing for anyone with undisclosed information on the death of baby John to come forward.

 

