Minister of State Healy-Rae calls on HSE to resolve air ambulance crewing model dispute

Mar 10, 2025 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Michael Healy-Rae speaks to Radio Kerry after topping the poll and being elected on the first count in Kerry in the 2024 General Election. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
Minister of State Micheael Healy-Rae is calling on the HSE to solve a dispute over its air ambulance crewing model.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae was reacting to reports that 10 advanced paramedics have resigned from the air-ambulance service, requesting to return to ground-based ambulance duties.

It’s understood this follows proposals from the National Ambulance Service to cut the number of paramedics on board air-ambulances from two to one.

The junior minister is urging a resolution be found to ensure there’s no disruption to the service, particularly in rural areas including Kerry.

Minister Healy-Rae, whose responsibilities include farm safety, says it’s vital that a two-person specialist paramedic team be kept.

