Minister for Marine to visit Kerry and meet local fishermen

Sep 13, 2021 11:09 By radiokerrynews
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine will visit Kerry and meet with local fishermen.

Following an invitation from Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin, Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue will visit Dingle and Cromane.

He'll discuss harbour charges, quotas, the decline in the industry and the impact of COVID-19.

Minister McConalogue will also speak to Cromane fishermen about their ongoing campaign for the construction of a new pier.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says the minister will be in the county on Thursday, September 16th.

