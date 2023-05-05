Advertisement
Minister for Health visits two community healthcare projects in Kerry

May 5, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Health visits two community healthcare projects in Kerry
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has visited two community healthcare projects in Killarney and Castleisland.

He's visiting Kerry today; earlier he addressed the INMO conference in Killarney.

Minister Donnelly visited the site of the new 130-bed community nursing unit in Killarney; he also visited Columbanus Community Hospital in the town and met with residents.

He then travelled to Castleisland to the primary care centre, a facility that'll ensure more services are delivered closer to where people live.

Minister Donnelly says the two community nursing units are important advances in the provision of healthcare for, and within, the Kerry community.

 

5-5-2023: Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly with Minister for Education Norma Foley with Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher on a site inspection of the new Killarney Community Nursing Unit which is under construction off the Killarney Bypass on Friday.
Photo: Don MacMonagle
Photo from HSE

 

