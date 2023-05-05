Minister for Health visits two community healthcare projects in Kerry

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has visited two community healthcare projects in Killarney and Castleisland.

He's visiting Kerry today; earlier he addressed the INMO conference in Killarney.

Minister Donnelly visited the site of the new 130-bed community nursing unit in Killarney; he also visited Columbanus Community Hospital in the town and met with residents.

He then travelled to Castleisland to the primary care centre, a facility that'll ensure more services are delivered closer to where people live.

Minister Donnelly says the two community nursing units are important advances in the provision of healthcare for, and within, the Kerry community.

