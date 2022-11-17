Minister for Health called on to provide solutions to address issues at UHK

The Minister for Health is being called on to provide solutions to address issues at University Hospital Kerry.

Kerry County Councillors Deirdre Ferris and Fionnán Fitzgerald both brought motions relating to UHK before the monthly meeting of the council.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald is calling on the council to write to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to highlight issues at UHK.

He says he, along with many other councillors, are constantly being contacted by a large number of people who are unhappy with the services being provided at the Tralee-based hospital.

He wants Minister Donnelly to provide solutions to the issues and to outline when improvements will be seen at UHK.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris also wants the council to write to Minister Stephen Donnelly seeking an update on the backfilling of the general manager position at UHK.

She says there’s no full-time permanent manager at UHK and says it’s difficult for an acting manager, who she says is doing a great job, but has their own role to do as well.

Cllr Ferris says staff need a single-role leader at the helm.

In support of the motions, Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae stated he knows a person who was waiting for 78 hours before getting a bed at UHK.

He praised the staff at UHK but stated action was needed to address issues at the hospital.