Minister for Enterprise and Tourism committed to bringing down costs for businesses

Feb 13, 2025 13:43 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Enterprise and Tourism committed to bringing down costs for businesses
The Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment says he’s committed to bringing down costs for businesses.

Minister Peter Burke is visiting Kerry today, and will be speaking to businesses and local representative bodies about the issues they’re currently facing.

He’ll meet the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Tralee Chamber Alliance, and Listowel Business and Community Alliance.

Tourism is now under his portfolio, and Minister Burke says he’s aware of how businesses involved in tourism have been hit with rising costs over the last couple of years.

He says he’s committed to bringing down these costs through a variety of measures.

