Minister for Education seeking more SNAs and teachers in tomorrow's budget

Oct 11, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Education seeking more SNAs and teachers in tomorrow's budget
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
The student grant's set to be increased for the first time in more than a decade in tomorrow's budget.

The fuel allowance is also set to rise by 3 euro 50 per week and the eligibility criteria extended under plans to go before Cabinet.

There'll be an extra one billion spent on health and 100 million on childcare.

Minister for Education Norma Foley is calling for more special needs assistants (SNAs) and teachers in tomorrow's budget.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD is seeking funding for 1,000 new special needs assistants as well as for over 400 new teachers.

Talks are ongoing ahead of the Government's announcement of Budget 2022 tomorrow.

Meanwhile the price of a 20 box of cigarettes is expected to rise by 50 cents.

