Minister for Education seeking more SNAs and teachers in tomorrow's budget

The student grant's set to be increased for the first time in more than a decade in tomorrow's budget.

The fuel allowance is also set to rise by 3 euro 50 per week and the eligibility criteria extended under plans to go before Cabinet.

There'll be an extra one billion spent on health and 100 million on childcare.

Advertisement

Minister for Education Norma Foley is calling for more special needs assistants (SNAs) and teachers in tomorrow's budget.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD is seeking funding for 1,000 new special needs assistants as well as for over 400 new teachers.

Talks are ongoing ahead of the Government's announcement of Budget 2022 tomorrow.

Advertisement

Meanwhile the price of a 20 box of cigarettes is expected to rise by 50 cents.