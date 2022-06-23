Advertisement
News

Minister for Climate in Kerry for series of engagements

Jun 23, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Climate in Kerry for series of engagements Minister for Climate in Kerry for series of engagements
Photo: gov.ie
Share this article

The Minister for Climate and Transport is in Kerry over the next couple of days for a series of engagements.

The main focus of the visit will be the decarbonisation targets set out in the government's climate action bill.

Eamon Ryan will make an appearance at the European Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Advisory Commission Symposium taking place in Killarney this afternoon.

Advertisement

Tonight, the Green Party leader will address a public meeting at 7pm in the Great Southern Hotel.

He will be welcomed by Kerry County Council tomorrow morning for a meeting with elected members at 9am.

The minister will also attend the opening of a section of the Tralee to Fenit Greenway tomorrow before attending a private members’ lunch.

Advertisement

Eamon Ryan will finish his trip to Kerry with a visit to the Dingle Hub.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus