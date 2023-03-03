Minister confirms Listowel Presentation Convent not intended as Direct Provision Centre

It has been confirmed that the old Listowel Presentation Convent hasn't been offered for the accommodation of asylum seekers.

In response to written question, Minister Roderic O’Gorman has established that the old Listowel Presentation Convent in not intended to be used as a direct provision centre.

This follows rumours that a centre would open in the town to accommodate asylum seekers.

Advertisement

Early last month, the Dept. of Integration confirmed it was examining using the old convent to house people fleeing the war in Ukraine.