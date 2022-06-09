Advertisement
Minister claims anti-vulture fund measures has led to 220 new homes in Kerry being ringfenced for individual buyers

Jun 9, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Vulture funds were unable to bulk buy 220 residential units in Kerry due to anti-vulture measures taken by the government.

That’s according to the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien who’s published a progress update on the planning measures he introduced a year ago.

In May last year, guidelines were issued to planning authorities, including Kerry County Council, in an attempt to prevent multiple housing units being sold to a single buyer.

The measures were designed to prohibit the bulk buying of houses and duplexes in order to increase housing stock for home ownership

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says the data demonstrates that the Government is delivering for those in Kerry who're hoping to get on the property ladder.

The progress report can be viewed here

