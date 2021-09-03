Minister acknowledges schools still without CO2 monitors despite school year beginning

The Minister for Education has acknowledged that some schools are still without CO2 monitors, despite the school year beginning.

Norma Foley said last week that by September 1st all schools should have CO2 monitors, to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says the process of procuring the monitors was slowed by international demand on them.

Advertisement

She says many schools have received them already, and they’ll arrive at the rest soon, as the monitors are in the country and are being sent out as quickly as possible.