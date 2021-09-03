Advertisement
News

Minister acknowledges schools still without CO2 monitors despite school year beginning

Sep 3, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Minister acknowledges schools still without CO2 monitors despite school year beginning Minister acknowledges schools still without CO2 monitors despite school year beginning
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

The Minister for Education has acknowledged that some schools are still without CO2 monitors, despite the school year beginning.

Norma Foley said last week that by September 1st all schools should have CO2 monitors, to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says the process of procuring the monitors was slowed by international demand on them.

Advertisement

She says many schools have received them already, and they’ll arrive at the rest soon, as the monitors are in the country and are being sent out as quickly as possible.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus