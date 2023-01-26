Michael Healy-Rae appointed Chair of Special Committee on Assisted Dying

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has been appointed Chair of the Special Committee on Assisted Dying.

A motion was passed in the Dáil on Tuesday, approving the orders of reference for the committee, and the appointment of the chair.

A further Dáil motion is required to appoint deputies to the special committee; this motion will be tabled once all party and group nominations have been received and considered by the Dáil Committee of Selection.

As it’s a joint committee of both houses, the Seanad will need to consider and adopt the orders of reference, and will also convene its Committee of Selection to appoint the senators in the coming weeks.