MetPro to create 15 jobs in Tralee

Nov 15, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
15 jobs are being created in Tralee.

MetPro Limited is expanding its facility in Clash Industrial Estate with the new roles coming on stream over the next three years.

Established in 1998, MetPro specialises in sustainable paper and plastic packaging materials for the automotive, engineering, electronics and packaging industries; in 2014 the company was bought by US based firm Transcendia.

The company is supported by IDA Ireland.

The announcement is being welcomed by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin.

 

