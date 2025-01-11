Met Éireann issues fog warning for Kerry today

Met Éireann has issued a fog warning for Kerry between 8.50am and 6pm this evening.
Met Eireann is warning road users that foggy conditions will lead to impaired visibility.
For updates visit Kerry County Council's X page.
