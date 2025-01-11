Advertisement
Met Éireann issues fog warning for Kerry today

Jan 11, 2025 11:19 By radiokerrynews
Met Éireann issues fog warning for Kerry today
Met Éireann has issued a fog warning for Kerry between 8.50am and 6pm this evening.

Met Eireann is warning road users that foggy conditions will lead to impaired visibility.

For updates visit Kerry County Council's X page.

